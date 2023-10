The tourist who is believed to be Lithuanian, who was swept away by a wave on the Ponta Delgada jetty this afternoon was found dead.

The 63-year-old woman was located by the Portuguese Air Force helicopter, and her body was recovered.

The helicopter is now heading towards Madeira Airport.

The victim was taking a photo when she was dragged into the sea along with her husband, who managed to scramble to safety.

