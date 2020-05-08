Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

I think by the emails and messages I have had, there are a number of you wanting to get back to the island, A. To staying with Family, or B. As you have property here and can stay much longer than a holiday period.

I think the mandatory quarantine will be stopped very soon, the island can not carry on with this in place.

But if its still in place and you can get back, you could probably come back for at least 3 months, would you be happy to do quarantine at your property, two weeks will pass quick and you can get on with jobs in and around you property. People you know could get your shopping and things you need.

Tourism I don’t think will start until at least July, and they still don’t know how they will handle this, maybe we hear more from Albuquerque at 1pm today. But when tourism does start I believe it will be well under 50% for the rest or this year into early next year.

You also hear all this talk of vaccine trials, here there and everywhere, but fact is there will not be one this year and probably not till the first half of next year.

I also know that testing is not being done on the island enough, I know people who have been in quarantine, for the 14 days, hardly been checked on, (what does it cost to make a daily phone call to check?) and they are not even been tested before they are allowed to leave after the mandatory 14 days. They are lying to us, and they at the top are putting us and the island at risk. This could well be the case for Câmara de Lobos also, perhaps no testing was done and this is why, all of a sudden we had those 10 cases.

Thoughts and comments below, if you read this on Facebook please try put the comments on my blog for everyone to read. 

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleCIVIL PROTECTION OF MACHICO LAUNCHES WARNING TO DENY REOPENING OF SANTO DA SERRA FAIR
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

13 Responses

  1. Lynn Bolt Reply

    We are due to return for 3 weeks end of Nov/Dec but I have a feeling that will not happen. We’re both 70 and want to wait until there is a vaccine. I’m so sad at the thought of not returning then. Fingers crossed I am wrong and we will be able to come and see our friends. Stay safe

  2. Becky Reply

    I’m really missing my home there. Luckily for me I have a great cleaner who can occasionally check on it and who updates me… especially after the earthquake, but yes, it’s very strange. I know that I can’t even think about going back home to Madeira if there’s any chance of the situation changing, i.e. a second wave and potentially getting stuck in Funchal and nowhere near my elderly Mother in the UK. So sadly, for me, I can’t see me getting there until later this year or even next year. I really miss it.

  3. Barbara Reply

    The first easyjet flight out of Bristol, we will be on it! Quarantine in our home in Madeira will be wonderful…. we can’t wait!

  4. Maggie Reply

    Thanks for keeping us updated Tobi. We changed our flights from May to October, staying for four weeks. Two issues for us. Lacking of testing (the same in the U.K.) without that and track and trace no one really knows who has it? So how can any government be sure a country is clear? Plus we have concerns about airports and planes. At the moment we can’t see how they can ensure people’s safety.
    We’ve also got huge commitments here to family members who may be unemployed in July and a very vulnerable and isolated elderly Mum who needs a lot of love and care to get through this crisis.
    We will be back, hopefully sooner rather than later, but we don’t want to bring anything ‘nasty’ with us which might risk the lives of people on the island. People we care so much about.

  5. Pooley Reply

    Just can’t wait. Our May trip when we should be there obviously OFF and desperately hoping we can get there in November for our usual month. We absolutely love Madeira and have been visiting for the past 29 years. Obviously we are in our 80s and do so hope Boris will give us the opportunity of making our own decisions, thus taking our own risks. We must be mindful of carrying the virus and passing it on to others.
    Madeira seems to have managed the circumstances well.
    Thank you
    Betty and David Pooley

  6. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Tobi, I really like your blog. I read it with interest because as a local (who is currently not living in Madeira for work purposes but I´ve lived all my life there) and based on my experience of living for 3 years in the UK I also like to see other´s people perspective who are living in Madeira.

    However, I see you keep repeating things like “they are lying to us”, etc. which makes me wonder if this blog is more political than I thought and some sort of hidden agenda that I have not captured?

    You say that enough testing is not being made in Madeira. There is no community transmission in Madeira, all the cases were related to 7 transmission chains. There haven´t been any cases in Madeira outside those chains, So it makes sense that there is no widespread testing of the community except for suspects, health workers, nursery homes, etc. This is why there were only 90 people who tested positive on over 5000 tests that were performed. Over 5000 tests is not low testing when there isn´t even community transmission.

    You mention the Câmara de Lobos case. We know it originated from two brothers who were not tested. The authorities confirmed they were not tested when they got to Madeira. What you are saying is that the authorities told they were tested. That is not true. The authorities always said they were not tested when they got to Madeira. The brothers arrived in Madeira on the 15th of March. The compulsory quarantine in the hotel and testing was only in place from the 23rd of March…

    As a general comment, please allow me to ask. What is it that leads to think that you were lied to? Is it because there are 90 cases and you expected only 20? Is it because if there were only 20 cases you wanted to have zero? Is it because you think there will be no more cases in Madeira? As someone who has close family working at Nelio Mendonca hospital, let me tell you Tobi, speeking strictly about Covid-19 you are lucky to be in heaven compared to other places in Europe. Let´s hope it keeps that way,

  7. Al Reply

    By the sounds of things, the UK has been getting better weather than us here in Madeira over the past month or so! I was watching waterspouts form over the bay of Funchal yesterday afternoon. Still, I am happy to be here, although I would like to get back to my home in the UK at some stage to feed the dogs.

    As for the vaccine trials, these are now well underway (in the UK) and the team are pretty upbeat about progress. Obviously, you cannot believe anything that comes out of the mouth of the UK governement, but my sister is running the trials, so I am watching with keen interest from afar.

    In respect of the government lying… of course they lie. It’s part of the job. To quote the film ‘A Few Good Med’ “You can’t handle the truth”… by ‘You’, I don’t necessarily mean you Tobi, but if the government told their respective population everything ‘bad’ they knew about every situaiton (Covid, Terrorism, Economy etc etc), the wheels would fall off pretty damn quickly. Some are better minded to deal with negative news than others.

    I have no doubt that there will be a second, third and even fourth wave of this virus (we have history to look back on for this with Spanish Flu), but every day brings new knowledge, understanding and advances in working out how to deal with this issue (medically, logistically and politically), so we are not standing still. Madeira will get through this, but it will be a very bumpy ride with steps backwards and sideways as well as forwards.

  8. Gorete Reply

    Hi Toby,
    Thanks so much for your blog, it’s keeping me sane and it’s the first site I visit every morning. You’re my go to guy for Madeira news. I too am keen to get back to Madeira and am hoping that flights will resume soon. Keep up the fantastic work.

  9. ROBERT Reply

    Quarantining visitors for two weeks on arrival is not the answer to return to normality. The Madeiran authorities have to be confident that the place of origin of visitors can be trusted to have performed adequate tests or hopefully, in time, a vaccine certificate. Airline companies will be at the forefront of driving governments to ensure the chances of carrying an infected person to Madeira is minimal. They don’t want to transport a passenger to Madeira only to be refused entry at Funchal airport and then have to transport the person back on the next plane, if there is room! This virus is with us and will join the various other annual infections that we have learned to live with. My first visit to Madeira was in 1982. In the second week I caught flu – but it didn’t put me off coming back and eventually buying a property in Madeira. I look forward to returning and putting together the furniture that Conforama have delivered. I am running out of weeds in my Scottish garden.😎

  10. Alex van Tricht Reply

    Like Lynn Bolt I cannot wait to return to my house on Madeira. I am also 70+ and have already changed several easyJet tickets to November and next year. My main worry is this: It may be deemed safe for younger people to start travelling again soon, but 70+ and vulnerable people will have to wait for a vaccine before it is safe. I doubt that the airlines are going to make this distinction and that can potentially lead to losing tickets already paid for.

  11. pete Reply

    airports and airliners and together with shipping needs to get a World standard agreement for the staff as well as people traveling so everyone happy. Insurances and ABTA been hit hard in lose money, I can see holiday insurance have changes to cover them self. Its a New World. I spoke to a time share person in the past and they said you got pay out even if you decide you no longer need it and was pleased their last year was up. The kids no longer interested as well. Got the feeling been better to pay your money like normal tourist and pick up your bags you would been better in control. UK with it high number of deaths some counties have cold feet about UK. The people I spoke to prefer a vaccine before a luxury holiday. They said life more impotent

  12. pete Reply

    Holiday insurance I can see be much higher for the older generation, as they be looked at higher risk factor. You can guarantee they will cover them self its business.

  13. Corsaca Reply

    When Transavia is going to fly to Madeira we will be one of those firtst to fly to our home in Funchal.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.