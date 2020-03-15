After a week of transatlantic travel, this morning the cruise ship ‘Marella Celebration’ arrived in Funchal Bay from the port of Saint John’s in Antigua Barbuda. The small passenger ship was scheduled to call today at the Port of Funchal, having a reservation at the South pier. It is recalled that in recent days the Government has prohibited the disembarkation of passengers from cruise ships in all ports, allowing only that they can berth at ports for supply and maintenance.

The small ‘Marella Celebration’, which has as its destination the port of Lisbon – also subject to the same constraint -, has been off Funchal since 10 am, and the patrol ship remains in the vicinity of the entrance to Porto. of the NRP Douro navy. News sources are trying to obtain more information from APRAM.

From Diário Notícias