The Civil Protection of Machico alerts the population that the Santo António da Serra Fair will remain closed to the population.

This body was forced to take a position after the DN reported that the space would be reopened next Sunday.

The DN will have been notified by the space management entity about a contingency plan that was never submitted to the Municipal Health Authority.

Therefore, reminds the Civil Protection, only after the analysis of the competent entities and the respective favorable opinion, that the enclosure can be reopened. Until then, the fair remains closed.

From Jornal Madeira