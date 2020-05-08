In conjunction with the Diocese of Funchal, the Regional Government, announced Miguel Albuquerque, authorized the reopening of the churches as of tomorrow, albeit with restrictions.

They can only admit only one third of the capacity of the place of worship, maintaining the recommended social distance. Disinfection of hands, mandatory use of a mask and disinfection after religious acts in all areas are mandatory.

They are also allowed to reopen other places of worship.

The Porto Santo beach will be reopened to the public from Sunday, however, crowding is prohibited. The President of the Regional Government advanced a moment ago at the press conference at Quinta Vigia.

Spas, bars, cafes and restaurants will also remain closed until the next evaluation.

Miguel Albuquerque also said that the mandatory quarantine remains only until May 18. Situation that can be reversed if new cases arise.