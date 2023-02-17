SAILBOAT ‘CHRISTIAN RADICH’ RETURNING TO MADEIRA

The Norwegian sailboat ‘Christian Radich’ arrived this morning at the port of Funchal for a 59-hour stopover.

On this return to Madeira, it came from Ponta Delgada, with 68 crew members on board and departs on Sunday, at 7 pm, for Las Palmas.

This sailboat is one of the most emblematic of the Norwegian Navy. It was launched in February 1937 and designed from the outset as a training ship, which it operated until 1998. At certain times of the year, it is used for tourist trips, offering the experience of life aboard a sailboat.

The name owes it to the Norwegian sailor Christian Radich who, in his will, left money for the construction of a sailboat.

