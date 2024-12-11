Childbirth Mass, a centuries-old tradition of the Madeirans

Next Sunday, December 15th, one of the most emblematic traditions of the Christmas season in Madeira begins: Missa do Parto (Childbirth Mass.)

But what is this cult of Catholics in Madeira and Porto Santo that has endured over time?

According to Catholicism, the Midnight Mass has its origins in Marian devotion, and is dedicated to Our Lady and the preparation for Mary’s birth. This cycle of nine masses symbolizes the nine months of the Virgin Mary’s pregnancy. They take place between the 15th and 23rd of December, culminating in the Midnight Mass that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Usually celebrated in the early hours of the morning, these masses are an invitation to reflection and unity. For many, they also represent an opportunity to renew ties with family, friends and the local community.

During the Childbirth Masses, Madeiran churches fill with worshippers and characteristic songs, known as ‘cantorias’. These songs, accompanied by traditional instruments such as the bass drum, castanets and the rajão, give the masses a vibrant and unique energy.

Participants, often dressed in their traditional costumes, are immersed in an atmosphere of celebration and wishes for a Merry Christmas.

After the religious ceremony, it is common for people to gather for a moment of socializing, where they share typical seasonal delicacies, such as honey cake, cornbread and homemade liqueurs.

Normally, the Birth Mass begins at dawn, from 5:30 am, and there is an explanation for this: the symbolism of the similarity with the time and environment in which Jesus was born.

One of the best is at Boa Nova Church Funchal , i was there last year and they have a great presépio inside.

