Chega reacts to PS’s proposal for understanding and speaks of “disorientation” and “despair”

Chega-Madeira reacted, this Tuesday, to the statements made by Paulo Cafôfo, who announced the invitation to JPP, IL, PAN and BE for a meeting to seek an understanding between the opposition parties.

Even though it was not mentioned by the leader of the socialists, Chega reacted, classifying Cafôfo’s attempt to unite the various parties as “the clearest reflection of the disorientation and strategic void that the PS is going through”. In a note sent to the newsrooms, Chega describes the PS as “a party that shows itself willing to do anything to gain power, even if it has to ally itself with political forces with contradictory and irreconcilable ideologies”.

“The PS has no direction, no direction and, above all, no serious project for Madeira. Faced with its inability to present concrete solutions to the problems of our Region, the PS has become a ‘desperate bride’, begging for political marriages with whoever is available. The PS’s obsession is not to govern for the good of the Madeirans, but rather to distribute positions and jobs to the party’s friends, perpetuating the practices of favoritism and cronyism that it so criticizes in others”, can be read in the statement.

“This stance by the PS confirms, once again, what Chega wrote in its motion: the PS is as responsible as the PSD for the deplorable state that Madeira has reached. Both parties have contributed to corruption and the degradation of institutions in our land. It is crucial that Madeirans do not replace the corrupt members of the PSD with the sycophants of the PS”, he adds.

“Chega-Madeira calls on the population to be aware of this coalition of convenience and to clearly reject the power projects disguised as strategic alliances. Madeira deserves much more than the disorientation of some and the schemes of others”, he concludes.

