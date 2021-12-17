Friday FotoTobi Hughes·17th December 2021Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Jerry from 4 Patinhas, the charity on the north for this photo. The picture is of Charlie….. a recent rescue who is now in a loving home! Thanks again for your support and encouragement! Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related