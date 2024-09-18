ADN confirms that Albuquerque wants new elections

ADN – National Democratic Alternative regrets “that once again our RAM is making headlines around the world due to (alleged) corruption in regional politics, where the perpetrators continue to be the same ones who gave rise to the previous mega-operation by the PJ and MP on 24 January this year, that is, members of our Regional Government, Local Authorities and this time it even involves the political party in power”.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, leader Miguel Pita said he did not consider “a simple coincidence that Dr. Miguel Albuquerque announced his desire to change the Electoral Law in the Autonomous Region of Madeira with such urgency, precisely 4 days before this new mega-operation by the PJ, as it seems more than obvious to us that the intention of this Executive will be, in the event of the need for new early elections, to first manage to approve this new law that will facilitate the absolute majority of the PSD and thus perpetuate themselves in power, through the creation of 13 electoral districts, which will only favour the two major political parties, to the detriment of those that have less or no parliamentary representation”.

The ADN guarantees that it will always respect the “presumption of innocence” of those targeted in these two mega-operations, “but we find it inappropriate and a reason for a lack of political and social credibility, the existence of a president of the Regional Government who has been named as a defendant on suspicion of acts of corruption since January 2024, benefiting from this parliamentary immunity so as not to answer to justice and now new suspicions arise, this time about the political party in power being involved in acts of illicit financing”.

From Diário Notícias

