‘Plaza com’: “What is the point of having a hospital with all the capacities when we don’t have enough people?”

The guest on ‘Plaza com’ this Wednesday, Drumond Freitas, director of the Cardiology Service at SESARAM, considers that the construction of the new hospital is an added value but “it is necessary to bear in mind that there is a lack of people”.

“What’s the point of having a hospital with all the capabilities when we don’t have enough people?” asks the cardiologist.

In the future, “we will have to invest heavily in human resources, both in high technology, in order to make it attractive for people to come here”, stresses the specialist, adding that “it is an extremely well-made hospital, extremely well-managed, but without people, nothing will work”.

The waiting lists are outrageous on this island, even when paying private, you are waiting 3- 4 months to see a specialist in most areas.

  2. In ‘my ‘ experience it depends which and what route you go through.
    I have nothing but praise for the medical services here on Madeira and know people including myself that wouldn’t be here if it was not for the excellent, professional and prompt attention.
    Waiting lists can be days or weeks not years like the U.K.
    This is a comment via public and private services
    The big hospital Is calculating and considering the population boom ahead, very astute actually !!

