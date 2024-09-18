‘Plaza com’: “What is the point of having a hospital with all the capacities when we don’t have enough people?”

The guest on ‘Plaza com’ this Wednesday, Drumond Freitas, director of the Cardiology Service at SESARAM, considers that the construction of the new hospital is an added value but “it is necessary to bear in mind that there is a lack of people”.

“What’s the point of having a hospital with all the capabilities when we don’t have enough people?” asks the cardiologist.

In the future, “we will have to invest heavily in human resources, both in high technology, in order to make it attractive for people to come here”, stresses the specialist, adding that “it is an extremely well-made hospital, extremely well-managed, but without people, nothing will work”.

From Jornal Madeira

The waiting lists are outrageous on this island, even when paying private, you are waiting 3- 4 months to see a specialist in most areas.

