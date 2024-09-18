Rafaela Fernandes doesn’t understand “the reason for so much controversy” about the wedding at Fanal

The reason why she needs to go. She has no idea what she is talking about, and if it had been anyone else it probably wouldnt have been authorized.

The regional secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Rafaela Fernandes, commented today on the wedding party at Fanal, an event that has generated great controversy and even prompted an investigation by the National Republican Guard (GNR).

“What occurred there was a duly authorized event, held in the parking lot, with the placement of a removable structure, similar to those used in large-scale sporting events,” she explained, adding that the authorization followed all normal procedures and that the event was held with the least possible impact on the area.

“It is an event that followed the normal authorization process for anyone who wants to hold an event in areas that are under the management of the Forestry Institute. The process was authorized and was organized in such a way as to minimize as much as possible any inconvenience to those who use that space. Unfortunately, the weather conditions meant that this event needed to set up a tent precisely because the weather did not allow it and the weather also led to delays in the process of cleaning the space, but everything was complied with”, she explained.

However, the minister expressed some frustration with the negative repercussions of the event. “Unfortunately, this type of fuss only harms our international image. What we should be celebrating is that a Madeiran family chose an emblematic place for a special moment in their lives. I don’t understand the reason for so much controversy,” she said, mentioning that this is a space that is frequented by dozens of people every day and that it has also hosted other weddings and events, such as birthdays.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...