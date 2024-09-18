Pedro Ramos does not comment on searches at IASaúde and arrest of Bruno Freitas

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, who is responsible for the Institute of Health Administration (IASaúde), refused to comment on the searches carried out yesterday at that institute and the arrest of its president, Bruno Freitas, as part of the ‘Ab Initio’ operation.

Pedro Ramos, on the sidelines of the ceremony that marked the start of the Seasonal Vaccination Campaign against Flu and Covid-19, at the Bom Jesus Health Center, said only that “anonymous complaints continue”, adding that the time is to let “the institutions do their work”, saying he had “nothing more to say”.

