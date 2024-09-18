JPP wants Rafaela Fernandes to clarify the marriage at Fanal

The JPP will submit a request to parliament on Thursday with questions addressed to the Regional Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Rafaela Fernandes, about the controversial wedding that took place last Saturday in Fanal, a protected area. The government official has 30 days to respond to the party.

In a statement sent to the media, MP Rafael Nunes questions the measures taken to mitigate the damage and environmental impact “after this absurd decision to authorise an event of this magnitude in the middle of the Laurissilva Forest, classified as a Natural World Heritage Site, included in the Natura 2000 Network and in the Madeira Natural Park area”.

The party wants to know who authorized the party, requesting copies of the documents with the necessary authorizations. It also wants to know if any fee was charged for the use of the space, how many people were authorized to stay at the event and who monitored and supervised the installation of all the equipment installed, as well as health issues.

The parliamentarian is convinced that UNESCO will not leave this “governmental incompetence and probable environmental crime” unresolved, and fears that UNESCO may apply penalties to the Region for violating the rules that made the primitive Laurissilva forest a World Natural Heritage Site in 1999.

