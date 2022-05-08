Planes been holding for over an hour

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Iberia Madeira flight has been circling for just over an hour now, and the Jet2 and British Airways flights, for almost an hour.

No let up in the wind in the far east if the island and the winds are blowing straight across the runway.

