Planes been holding for over an hour

Planes been holding for over an hourTobi Hughes·8th May 2022Madeira News The Iberia Madeira flight has been circling for just over an hour now, and the Jet2 and British Airways flights, for almost an hour. No let up in the wind in the far east if the island and the winds are blowing straight across the runway.