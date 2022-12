P&Os newest cruise ship Arvia is due to arrive in Madeira at 3am tomorrow, its first stop on its maiden voyage.

The cruise ship complete in December 2022 left Southampton on Friday, and makes its first stop in Madeira, before heading to the Canaries.

On the 6th January the ship will make its way to Barbados where it will be officially named.

Get to know the ship a bit more in the video below.

