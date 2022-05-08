Flight to Madeira ended up diverting to Porto Santo

Really wasn’t expecting in airport problems for the foreseeable future but the wind is causing problems for flights this morning.

Flight MYX547, from Tallinn, Estonia, has just landed at Porto Santo Airport. The aircraft was destined for Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, but the strong wind made it impossible to land.

And the DIÁRIO had already reported, a Transavia flight, coming from France, had already had difficulties in landing in Madeira. This time, this flight operated by SmartLynx went to the golden island, waiting for an opening in time to try again to reach Madeira.

Now a flight from Madrid has been waiting to land, and is still having problems, and could well be the next to divert.

