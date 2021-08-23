Jet2 have been sending out messages to people flying due to the SEF strikes which are taking place until 31st August.

I don’t think it’s having to much impact in Madeira, but it’s good to get to the airport at least 2.5 hours before your flight.

We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action is taking place today supported by the Portuguese Immigration Service. This means there will not be as many Immigration Staff available at Funchal Airport, and there may be larger queues at Passport Control and Immigration.

You may also experience an extended wait at the gate to board the aircraft. We hope this strike action, which is beyond our control, does not cause you too much inconvenience.