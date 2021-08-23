According to the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, through the microsite https://hcm.madeira.gov.pt/ it is possible to monitor the work of the Central Hospital of Madeira.

the microsite it is constantly updated and available to the entire population. There is an address for two cameras that were placed in different places of the work and which generate a ‘time lapse’, so that they can follow all the steps of the work, through photographs.

With the help of these links, it is also possible to compare two dates and visualize the differences and evolution of the work (before and after), as well as download the photos.

On this microsite it is also possible to access different types of content, such as messages, photographs, videos, information about competitions, testimonials from personalities linked to this process, among others, in a simple, intuitive and organized way.

At this moment, the 1st phase of the work of the Central Hospital of Madeira is taking place, corresponding to the Excavation and Peripheral Containment of the HCM, which will last for 15 months.

From Diário Notícias