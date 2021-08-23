According to the newspaper A BOLA, the Marítimo stadium will be closed due to the poor condition of the pitch.

According to the publication, the venue will be unavailable for having had two games on a pitch below 2 in rating (a maximum of 5) in a row.

Marítimo’s stadium will be closed due to the poor condition of the pitch, as it was possible to verify in Sunday’s meeting with FC Porto. Although it is not official yet.

“According to what can be seen on the league’s website, and after two games played, the venue has an average of 1.86, lower than allowed, and the club is automatically prevented from continuing to play at its venue, as determined by this regulations. year”, you can read on the website that, it adds, “the technical commission for inspections of the League will soon assess the conditions of the pitch”.

After the first round, A BOLA also states that Marítimo’s pitch “was the only one in the first division that got a 2 (2.06 to be exact) and was in danger of being banned. against FC Porto, for that to happen”.

They have till next month to improve the state of the pitch before the next game, when they play as a guest against Arouca.

From Diário Notícias