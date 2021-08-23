Madeira registered 45 new cases of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

There are 13 imported cases (six from the United Kingdom, three from the North region, two from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, one from the Azores and one from Romania) and 32 cases of local transmission.

There are 364 active cases, of which 76 are imported cases and 288 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 106 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

There are 38 more recovered cases to report. To date, the Region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira