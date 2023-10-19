A proud former Madeiran.

Probably many Madeirans have the same experience when coming back to their island.

Born and raised in Madeira for 30 years, I decided to emigrate 15 years ago due to a lack of opportunities. I always take advantage of every break from work to return to my homeland, but it is increasingly difficult to recognize the island I left behind.

This year, for the first time, I chose to exchange the usual two weeks of vacation in Madeira for another destination because:

Visiting any space on this island is now a martyrdom, such is the confusion and disorder that reigns.

The lack of peace reigns, without any control.

Traveling on our roads is a nightmare and a danger.

The irreversible degradation of our landscape is frightening.

Going to a restaurant or bar and being served in Castilian is something that leaves me deeply disconsolate.

And the most important reason is that I feel like a stranger in my own land.

It’s a reality, Madeiran is on the verge of extinction.

I continue to return to visit family and meet friends because today’s Madeira has very little to offer. But what truly intrigues me is the conformity of Madeirans.

When talking to friends and family I realized that there is no desire for change, there is no perception of reality and as such they do not realize the loss of quality of life. The pride of being Madeiran is not dead but it is severely injured!

But I will continue to defend you, praise you and promote you.

Madeira, who saw you and who sees you!

From Correio da Madeira

