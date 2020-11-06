The parliament today authorized the President of the Republic to declare a state of emergency in Portugal as of Monday to allow measures to contain the covid-19, with votes in favor of PS, PSD and CDS-PP.

Non-registered deputy Cristina Rodrigues also voted in favour of the state of emergency, which will run from 9 to 23 November. Bloco de Esquerda, PAN, Chega abstained, while PCP, PEV, Liberal Initiative and non-registered deputy Joacine Katar Moreira voted against.

This was the fourth vote in the Assembly of the Republic on the state of emergency, which cannot last longer than 15 days, without prejudice to possible renewals, an d which has been in force in Portugal for three consecutive periods during the current covid-19 pandemic.

This is for mainland Portugal and I believe they will have a meeting tomorrow to discuss the the measures and restrictions.

I don’t know if this will affect Madeira with flights coming from the mainland of Portugal, if they go on a full lockdown it could well be the case.

The state of emergency will run fr two weeks between the 9th and 23rd of November., with the possibility of being renewed.