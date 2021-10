A further 9 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported today in AMR. These are 4 imported cases (2 from the UK, 1 from the US and 1 from Lithuania) and 5 cases of local transmission.

There are 10 more cases recovered, and the Region currently has 125 active cases, of which 18 imported cases and 107 are of local transmission.

