The president of the Regional Government announced this afternoon two weekly air connections between Madeira and New York. The calls will be direct and will take place between the period of November 29th and March 23rd. The American airport will be JFK.

The operation will be carried out by the Azorean airline SATA and aims to captivate the coveted North American market, but also provide Madeirans with the possibility of making the trip without a stopover.

From Jornal Madeira

