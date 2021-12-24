Mild and wet Christmas anticipates the return of good weather

Until the end of the year, with no rain in the forecasts from Sunday, the air temperature in Funchal should remain between 17/18 °C, minimum, and 22/24 °C, maximum.

This Christmas weekend in Madeira, despite predicting the occurrence of precipitation, especially in the highlands, should be mild, particularly along the coast.

The general weather forecast for the Madeira archipelago this Christmas weekend – until Sunday, December 26th – is characterized by the occurrence of precipitation, which will sometimes be more intense in mountainous areas, and which tends to to decrease in intensity and frequency from Sunday.

Specifically for this Saturday of Christmas, generally cloudy skies and periods of rain are expected, being more persistent in mountainous areas and until mid-afternoon.

Meteorological conditions that, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), result from the passage of frontal surfaces associated with a vast field of depression in the North Atlantic, which extends from Newfoundland to the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to the rain, Christmas night can also be windy on land, especially at altitude. and stirred at sea.

The forecast points to a light to moderate wind (up to 30 km/h) predominantly from the west quadrant, temporarily moderate to strong (30 to 40 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 70 km/h. Wind that should gradually become light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) starting in the morning of this Christmas day.

The maritime agitation will have waves from the northwest with 4 to 5 meters.

From Diário Notícias

