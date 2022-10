The Port of Funchal received this morning the Silver Cloud ship, from Silversea, which will spend the night in Madeira.

According to the description on the Silversea – Luxury Cruises website, the vessel is the first multipurpose ship in its fleet, allowing passengers to “visit sublime corners of the planet in comfort and luxury”.

It should also be noted that the Silver Cloud, built in 1994 and renovated in 2017, has a capacity for 254 guests and 212 crew.

From Jornal Madeira

