MOTORCYCLIST INJURED IN PORTO SANTO TRANSFERRED URGENTLY TO MADEIRA

The individual who crashed on a motorcycle on Ilha Dourada had to be transferred to Madeira due to his medical condition.

After being rescued and transported by firefighters to the Porto Santo Health Center, where he received the first treatment and medical observation, the elderly man had to be transferred to Madeira, where he will undergo further diagnostic tests, as well as continue with the treatment.

As JM knows, the 85-year-old victim continued his journey immobilized in the Air Force C-295 plane late this Wednesday afternoon. The user was accompanied by two nurses from the local health center to Madeira Airport, where he was waiting for an ambulance to transport him to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...