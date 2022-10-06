PASSENGER FALLS AND IS IN SERIOUS CONDITION

This morning, a woman suffered a fall in Lobo Marinho, being seriously injured, which is why she had to be urgently transferred from Porto Santo to Madeira.

The 50-year-old victim lost consciousness due to an alleged head trauma.

Volunteer firefighters from Porto Santo were at the scene and immobilized the victim, having transported her to the emergency department of the health center, where she entered with a very poor prognosis.

Maritime police were also at the scene.

On the same trip, which JM has already reported, a 55-year-old user also followed for observation of internal medicine. They were transported accompanied by an ED nurse from the Health Center.

