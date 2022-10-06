MADEIRASHOPPING RECEIVES 4 DAYS OF SHOWCOOKING OF MADEIRAN RECIPES

This Saturday, October 8th, the first of four showcooking sessions of traditional Madeiran dishes will take place at MadeiraShopping.

The free entry action will take place in the Central Square, on Floor 0, and the preparation and distribution of delicacies will be in charge of A Biqueira — a project that was born from the desire to promote what is typically regional.

In the four sessions, simple and tasty recipes will be made with memories of other times — and, of course, with a Madeiran accent. On the 8th of October, the dish that will be highlighted is the noodles waiting. The following Saturday, the 15th, the recipe is rice with cabbage. At the latest showcookings, visitors can learn how to prepare dried chestnut soup (October 22) and shredded corn broth (October 29).

The showcookings always start at 11:30 am and are free of charge — just show up, watch and, at the end, take the opportunity to taste all the gastronomic wonders of the archipelago.

Alberto Pereira, director of MadeiraShopping, says that “it is a great pleasure for the Center to receive this initiative that not only values ​​traditional Madeiran cuisine and recalls the flavors of other times, but also provides MadeiraShopping visitors with a unique and differentiating experience”.

From Jornal Madeira

