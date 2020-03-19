I just first want to say that I hope everyone gets to where they want to be as quick as possible, the airlines I know have not been much help to any of you, and it’s a total disgrace. Best of luck to everyone. I’m here if you want to message me [email protected] and I will get back to you as soon as I can. If you are on Facebook Madeira Active is another source of information.

Of the more than 40 movements planned for today at the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport, some are repatriation flights (aircraft will come without passengers from the origin to rescue tourists who still remain in Madeira).

The Germans are today the majority of foreigners who will leave Madeira on the nine scheduled flights (eight go directly to different cities in Germany and one still goes to La Palma, in the Canary Islands, before returning to the country of Central Europe).

Here are the British who today, the first day of the national ‘state of emergency’, have four flights to leave Madeira. There are still flights abroad to Amsterdam, Holland, and Basel, Switzerland.

In domestic connections, there is only one movement to and from Porto, while in Lisbon four are planned in each direction.

While on a normal Thursday the air movement of passengers to and from Madeira would be around 60 movements, today, officially, 14 landings and 20 take-offs are planned. In practice, there will be more than 40 movements due to positional flights to repatriate tourists.

From Diário Notícias