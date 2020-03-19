Log In Register
I just first want to say that I hope everyone gets to where they want to be as quick as possible, the airlines I know have not been much help to any of you, and it’s a total disgrace. Best of luck to everyone. I’m here if you want to message me [email protected] and I will get back to you as soon as I can. If you are on Facebook Madeira Active is another source of information. 

Of the more than 40 movements planned for today at the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport, some are repatriation flights (aircraft will come without passengers from the origin to rescue tourists who still remain in Madeira).

The Germans are today the majority of foreigners who will leave Madeira on the nine scheduled flights (eight go directly to different cities in Germany and one still goes to La Palma, in the Canary Islands, before returning to the country of Central Europe).

Here are the British who today, the first day of the national ‘state of emergency’, have four flights to leave Madeira. There are still flights abroad to Amsterdam, Holland, and Basel, Switzerland.

In domestic connections, there is only one movement to and from Porto, while in Lisbon four are planned in each direction.

While on a normal Thursday the air movement of passengers to and from Madeira would be around 60 movements, today, officially, 14 landings and 20 take-offs are planned. In practice, there will be more than 40 movements due to positional flights to repatriate tourists.

From Diário Notícias

10 Responses

  1. Ritchie Reply

    Hi Tobi, I certainly appreciate your updates. We are due to fly home to Glasgow tomorrow (friday) but no direct confirmation from Jet2 we are still on schedule. Do you have any update ?

    • Pat Mitchell Reply

      Hello Richie, we too should be flying with Jet.2 to Manchester next Monday. For over a week they’ve promised us a repatriation flight before Saturday. Yesterday their email said we were getting a refund because no flights until end of April. We’ve now booked with B.A. to Gatwick (not our first choice). Good luck, I hope you see Glasgow without any further problems.

  2. P Reply

    Thank you for the updates Tobi. We are at present trying to deal with two airlines, Qatar Airways and Easyjet, both of which have been pretty useless to be honest. We truly appreciate that it is important for the tourists/visitors to be repatriated but getting information from any source regarding the repatriation of residents and Citizens has been pretty much impossible. Thank you for posting the links to the repatriation form, it has been completed and sent so hopefully Easyjet do at least know about us!
    See you all soon, HOPEFULLY!

  3. Carol Reply

    We are flying home tomorrow night with Jet2 to Bham have got our boarding passes Thankyou Tobi for all your help & information

  4. Colin Reply

    Just to say to Ritchie. The Glasgow flight should happen as we are booked on it having been brought forward from next week.

  6. Pat Mitchell Reply

    Your updates are very welcome so many thanks Tobi. Jet.2 have let us down miserably and are a total disgrace, never thought I would say that about Jet.2. We should fly to Manchester on Monday and for over a week we’re told they would fly us home before Saturday but yesterday we were told no outgoing flights available until end of April. Reluctantly we’ve had to book with BA to Gatwick, we live in North Yorkshire so we are definitely taking the long way home. Our car is in a hotel carpark in Manchester so were not sure how we will get it. Fortunately our Son has come to our rescue and has offered to drive us up north, he lives down south so it’s a long expensive return journey for him. Next year it may be BA for our return flight to Madeira but I’ll reserve my judgement until I’m home.

  7. Jane Buswell Reply

    Your blog has been a lifeline and the only source of information- we can’t tell you how much it has been appreciated- unfortunately can’t say the same for EasyJet- cannot get through to book a repatriation flight- hopefully our Additional BA Flight to Gatwick will go! Keep up the good work

    • Kerry Reply

      HI Jane
      We drove to madeira airport this morning and got the booking desk to do it for us. Took just a minute. They were very helpful. It’s not an easyjet booking desk but is directly opposite the easyjet check in. Good luck. We’re on the gatwick rescue flight tomorrow. That’s the last easyjet one so best go down there now x

  8. Kerry Reply

    Tobi your site is the only reason were getting home!! Thanks to you and the comments, we know how to get a rescue flight with easyjet to gatwick and have arranged that for tomorrow.
    We’ll be donating on your patreon site-we owe you a drink!!!

