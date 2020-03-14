With the news changing so fast, and now this latest news with Madeira putting anyone who arrives in March in Quarantine or Social Isolation for 14 days, share any experiences you may have.

Can you change your flights?

Can you cancel and change your holiday?

Can you get refunds easy?

If you have booked a package holiday how are the companies treating you?

Hotels are still here, is your holiday company or Insurance paying out due to the fact you can still come to Madeira, but have to stay in your hotel for the whole time?

Anyone on cruise ships that were due to stop here, how have you been treated.?

Any more questions needed answering put them below and I will try to add them later.