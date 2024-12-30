Hotel workers begin three-day strike in Madeira

Workers in the hotel sector in Madeira are starting a three-day strike this Monday, December 30. The aim is to demand a 75 euro salary increase for all workers.

A gathering of workers is scheduled at the Madeira Casino at 11 am today.

The strike comes at a time when hotel occupancy is around 100%.

The Hotel Board ACIF – of the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal, which represents hotel entrepreneurs, proposed a salary increase of 53 euros last Friday. The trade union association rejected the proposal and decided to continue the strike.

From Diário Notícias