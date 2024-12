Frente Mar Funchal, in partnership with Nature Meetings and the Acreditar association, are promoting, on January 1st, a solidarity action entitled ‘Madeira Plunge’, at the Lido Bathing Complex.

The program runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and includes the first dive of the year, a water aerobics class and soup for those present.

Entry costs three euros, which goes to Acreditar, an association that supports families of children with cancer.

