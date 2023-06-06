Azores Airlines plane lands at Madeira Airport

Photo from Jornal Madeira.

The Azores Airlines plane, coming from New York, was the first to land at Madeira Airport since 12:40 pm yesterday.

The Airbus A-321 made some waiting turns in the air, but managed to land on the first try, at 9:13 am.

Another easyJet plane from Porto also managed to land after 9am.

Due to the Óscar depression, which put almost the entire island of Madeira on red alert, the airport has been severely conditioned since early yesterday afternoon.

After landing a Finnair plane from Helsinki at 12:40 pm yesterday, no other aircraft landed in Madeira until 9 am today.

At this moment, the rain is heavy and visibility very poor and 3 flights are diverting.

