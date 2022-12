Fátima Costa, a native of South Africa is missing.

The family asks anyone with information to contact the phone 291 755 647 or the Public Security Police, by phone 291 208 400.

Fátima Costa, left her residence, located on Rua das Maravilhas, below the roundabout at Cruz de Carvalho / Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and was never seen again. Fátima Costa speaks Portuguese and English.

