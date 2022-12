The new direct connection between Lyon (France) and Funchal, operated by easyJet, was celebrated this morning at Madeira Airport.

The aircraft arrived at 10:00 am this Tuesday with 179 passengers on board.

It should be noted, as a curiosity, that both airports (Lyon and Madeira) are managed by VINCI.

See the video:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RcpeqKyZBQU

