Young woman dies falling from car

A young woman, whose age could not be determined exactly, died during the early hours of Tuesday, after allegedly falling out of a moving car.

The incident took place at the Livramento site, in Ponta do Sol, shortly before 01:35 am, when the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were called, having left for the scene with an ambulance and three crew.

However, when the rescuers arrived, the young woman was already in cardiac arrest, due to the serious injuries she had suffered, and despite the efforts of the firefighters, it was not possible to reverse the situation.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...