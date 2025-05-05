Head-on collision leaves woman trapped in Calheta

A head-on collision between two vehicles, in the tunnel between Arco da Calheta and Madalena do Mar, left a woman trapped this afternoon.

After receiving the alert at 5:05 pm, the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters went to the scene with three ambulances, a rescue vehicle, a support vehicle and 12 members.

The accident resulted in three minor injuries, two men and one woman, aged between 20 and 30 years old.

After first aid, the victims were transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Diário Notícias Photo below from Notícias Madeira This incident once again raises questions about road safety in Madeira’s tunnels , especially in areas with heavy traffic such as the connection between Arco da Calheta and Madalena do Mar.

