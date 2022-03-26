AIR FORCE HELICOPTER RESCUES CRUISE PASSENGER 200 KILOMETERS FROM MADEIRA

An Air Force helicopter this Saturday rescued a passenger from a cruise ship, with a severe renal clinical condition, about 200 kilometers from the island of Madeira.

The medical rescue of the passenger, who was on board the cruise ship “Riviera”, was coordinated by the Navy through the Lisbon Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, in conjunction with the Funchal subcenter (MRSC Funchal). The request for help was received at MRSC Funchal and, through collaboration with the Air Force, a helicopter was sent to carry out the rescue, the passenger having been rescued around noon today and taken to Funchal airport, where an ambulance transported him to the hospital dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Jornal Madeira

