Man who disappeared after being discharged from hospital is now home

João Luís Vieira de Freitas, better known as Luís das Medalhas, who disappeared last Friday after being discharged from hospital, is now at home.

The family, who received some information about the whereabouts, went looking for the man, but without success.

According to the niece, the uncle was found around 1 am this Sunday, by a boy, who called the number provided by the family, informing that the man would be in the Anadia area.

João Luís de Freitas was “disoriented, perhaps because he had not eaten”, explained the family member to DIÁRIO, adding that he is already feeling better.

Like this: Like Loading...