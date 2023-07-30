TRAGEDY AT ACHADAS DA CRUZ: ESTRELA DA CALHETA AND PRAZERES IN MOURNING

The associations of Estrela da Calheta FC and CDR Prazeres expressed their condolences to the relatives of the tragic accident that occurred this morning in Achadas da Cruz, because the two young people who died represented the emblems.

Here is the CFC note:

“Today a friend left, an incredible kid with so much to live for…

May you protect us all and give us a little of your determination and rebelliousness that characterizes us so much in each game and in each training session.

Estrela da Calheta Futebol Clube would like to offer its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our eternal friend and player, Agustín.”

CDR Prazeres also expressed its regret:

“It is very difficult news for the entire Board of Directors of CDR Prazeres to see two young people leave unexpectedly, Agustin de Freitas (former youth futsal player) and João Pestana/BTT, who have given a lot to our club, to sport. in Calheta and mainly represented the healthy irreverence of youth. May they rest in peace.

On behalf of the entire Board, our sincere condolences and strength to their families and friends at this painful time.”

It’s also noted the other member of the car that was taken to hospital was admitted at 12:45 pm, to the Emergency Service of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where all the necessary procedures were triggered after the intervention of the EMIR teams on site. He was followed up to the Intensive Care Unit where he is in the face of the clinical situation.

Like this: Like Loading...