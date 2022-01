A new poncha experience on Rùa Imperatriz D Amelia.

It’s not what you see, but what you feel to give grandeur to places!! Pay us a visit to this fantastic bar with traditional Madeiran Drinks, Gin, Cocktail, Private Wine Cellar of Madeira Wines and Whiskey, from the Best Portuguese Wines on our menu, accompanied by a beautiful cheese board!!

Rua da Imperatriz Dna Amélia N. 94. (Closed on Sundays), Monday to Thursday (2pm / 12am). Friday and Saturday (2pm / 2am)

