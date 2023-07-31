Madeira beaches now have a flag that signals the presence of jellyfish

Madeira News

The presence of the so-called jellyfish, on the beaches of Madeira is a common event, so these will now have a flag that signals their presence. The Regional Secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Susana Prada, will deliver this new flag tomorrow, at the Barreirinha complex, in Funchal.

The new flag applies to bathing beaches, that is, to beaches where the presence of lifeguards is ensured during the bathing season, and aims to warn bathers about the presence of jellyfish.

From Diário Notícias

