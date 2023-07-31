BETTER WATER SUPPLY WILL BENEFIT 4,000 INHABITANTS IN THE UPPER AREAS OF CÂMARA DE LOBOS

4,000 inhabitants of the parishes of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and Jardim da Serra will benefit from a better quality water supply service, as a result of the completion of the work to reformulate the Calvário pumping system.

This guarantee was given today by Susana Prada, on the sidelines of a visit to the works to improve the water supply system for the population in the upper areas of Câmara de Lobos, which ARM is responsible for.

These works represent an investment of 1.5 million euros, co-financed by POSEUR. With the installation work on a new Pumping Station and a lifting pipeline, ARM and the Regional Government intend to “improve the quality of the drinking water supply service provided to the population, through greater reliability and efficiency of the system”.

The Regional Government, through the ARM, invested in the remodeling of the Calvário Elevator System, which supplies the high areas of the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, with the aim of providing it with greater reliability and efficiency, “adapting its dimensioning to current needs ”.

With this project, the inhabitants will benefit from greater energy efficiency in the system, greater reliability in raising water and improving the quality of the drinking water supply service.

From Jornal Madeira

