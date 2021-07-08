The Autonomous Region of Madeira now has 8 new cases of coronavirus infection, 6 of which are locally transmitted and two are imported (one from Spain and one from Botswana). According to the bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health, there are also 8 patients recovered, so there are now 104 active cases in the Region, ie, the same number as yesterday.

The situation at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça has also not changed: there is one person hospitalized in the polyvalent unit and another in the intensive care unit. Regarding the isolation of the remaining 102 active cases, there are 21 people undergoing isolation in a dedicated hotel unit and 81 remain in their homes.

From Diário Notícias