It was with the memory of a photograph in which he was accompanied by his mother that the President of the Regional Government shared a message honoring all the mothers in the world on this Mother’s Day.

“To all the mothers in the world, I thank them for their dedication and fundamental role in the lives of all and all of us. To my mother, a big kiss for this day”, wrote Miguel Albuquerque in a publication shared on Facebook, where he adds that “the love is there “, being” always comforting to remember who gave us life. “

“Today’s distance, due to the reality we face, does not diminish the love of a mother. Congratulations to all”, concludes the note from the chief of Madeiran Executive.

From Jornal Madeira