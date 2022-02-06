THE OPEN-AIR DUMP AT THE GINJAS SITE, IN SÃO VICENTE

See the open-air dump at the site of Ginjas, in São Vicente, which is causing an uproar from the residents. Garbage dump on municipal land, on the site of Ginjas, revolts residents who accuse the council itself of evicting. Leader of the municipality guarantees that the deposits are clandestine and has already complained to the PSP.

The deposition of solid waste on municipal land, located on the site of Ginjas, in São Vicente, has been causing revolt among some residents of the area for some time, but it has worsened to such an extent, in the last week, that the City Council de São Vicente decided to fence off the land.

Faced with criticism from residents, the mayor, José António Garcês, explained to JM that the inhabitants of the area had the habit of depositing waste in the place, namely unused appliances, clandestinely, with the municipality carrying out its periodic removal. and sending it to the Meia Serra Solid Waste Treatment Station.

