Madeira counts, this Wednesday, 73 new cases of covid-19.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, 72 of the cases are of local transmission and only one is imported, and its origin has not been revealed. (everyone thinking what I’m thinkingūü§Ē)¬†

On the other hand, there are today 80 recovered cases.

There are now 767 active cases, of which 56 are imported cases and 711 are of local transmission.

