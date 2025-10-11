Legacy Ithos: Luxury hotel opens today in Porto Santo

The Vila Baleira Hotels and Resorts Group opens today, at around 3:00 pm, in Porto Santo, its first unit in the luxury segment, the first of its kind also on the golden island.

The inauguration of Legacy Ithos brings together dozens of guests and is attended by businessman Fernando Pinto Teixeira and his family, among other members of the management of the Ferpinta group, founder and owner of the Vila Baleira hotels.

Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, will also be in attendance. The new structure represents a €12 million investment that will allow the group to diversify its hotel offerings. As JM reported today, the Vila Baleira hotels in Porto Santo will undergo renovation and modernization work.

The Ferrum restaurant, which opened this summer, will host the Vila Baleira group’s 25th anniversary gala dinner later in the day. The renovation of Vila Baleira, which is celebrating its silver anniversary today, will be done in keeping with the restaurant’s modern design.

The celebration began yesterday with a Madeiran-style dinner, enlivened by folklore, music by Tiago Sena Silva and his band, and the popular Buzico, who ended the evening singing and dancing with the guests. From Jornal Madeira

